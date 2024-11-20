Payden & Rygel Has $15.86 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.24. 362,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,565. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

