Payden & Rygel Has $18.22 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 661.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.05. 25,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.14. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,836.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $128,380,774.32. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $416,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,909.76. The trade was a 39.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,361 shares of company stock worth $8,249,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

