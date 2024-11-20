Payden & Rygel Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.78. The company had a trading volume of 182,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $216.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.89.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

