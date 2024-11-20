PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $1.08 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $274.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.19. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.09 and a twelve month high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

