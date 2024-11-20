PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,210 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.09% of Denison Mines worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Denison Mines by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.