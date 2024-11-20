PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental makes up 1.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 93.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 87.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 72.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -4.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

