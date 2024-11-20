PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 92,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,049,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PENG in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PENG in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

PENG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $895.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.70.

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PENG had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $311.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,982.50. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PENG

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

