Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
PWOD stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $30.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.49%.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
