Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

PWOD stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $30.55.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

About Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

