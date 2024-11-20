Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15,195 shares.
Pershimex Resources Stock Down 14.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.
Pershimex Resources Company Profile
Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the the Villebon property that include 43 claims covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pershimex Resources
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Pershimex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershimex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.