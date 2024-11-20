Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,098 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This trade represents a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $105.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

