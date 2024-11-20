Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.36, with a volume of 9635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

See Also

