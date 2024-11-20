Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

BL stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,732. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $318,323.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,516.10. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,826 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,435 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,997,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 895,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

