Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 705.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,231 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Playtika by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $9,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. Playtika’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

