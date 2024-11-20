PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $81.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Hershey worth $81,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

