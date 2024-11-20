PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.01% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $134,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,735,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after buying an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $286.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $290.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

