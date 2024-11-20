PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,739 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $66,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

