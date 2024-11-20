PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,882 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $120,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,745 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $12,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 448.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.18.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

