PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 22,608 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of General Mills worth $111,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in General Mills by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 61.5% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 47.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

