PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $159,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $207.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $162.22 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

