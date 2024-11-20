PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 306,479 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,479 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $91,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

