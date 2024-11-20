Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.73) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.73). 414,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 117,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($8.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.39) price target on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £434 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 697.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 702.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

