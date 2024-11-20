Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 1,094,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 311,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POAHY. Barclays cut Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
