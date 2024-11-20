Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 1,094,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 311,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POAHY. Barclays cut Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POAHY

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.