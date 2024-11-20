Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in General Electric by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,973,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

GE stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.91. The company has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

