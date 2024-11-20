Portfolio Design Labs LLC Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 72.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after buying an additional 703,501 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,188,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,811,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $193.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $196.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.86.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

