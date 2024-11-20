Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

