Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 13,519 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Equity Residential by 49.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 197,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

