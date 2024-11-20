Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 862 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $547.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

