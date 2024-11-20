Portfolio Design Labs LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.4% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 202,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 713,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

