PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 198.38 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.14%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.