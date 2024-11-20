Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 110,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 241,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$56.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

