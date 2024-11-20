Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and traded as high as $33.45. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 139,717 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Power Solutions International from $22.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSIX

Power Solutions International Trading Down 0.8 %

Power Solutions International Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

(Get Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.