Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

