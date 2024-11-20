Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 8,929 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

CDNS opened at $299.63 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,866,636. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.