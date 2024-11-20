Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 20.6% – What’s Next?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 22,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Prime Mining Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Prime Mining Company Profile
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Mining
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.