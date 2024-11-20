Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 20.6% – What’s Next?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 22,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Prime Mining Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Featured Stories

