Progressive Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.39.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,335. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,061.66. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $938.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

