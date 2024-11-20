ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

