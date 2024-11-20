Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,605 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

