Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 28,328 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.11% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

PSLV stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

