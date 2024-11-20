Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,825 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

Enbridge stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

