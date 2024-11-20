Prospera Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 31.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.822 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

