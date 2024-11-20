Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.67 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.