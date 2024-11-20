Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,945 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.04% of Douglas Dynamics worth $44,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 7,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,496. The company has a market cap of $565.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

