Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,028 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.63% of Associated Banc worth $53,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 112,323 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 442,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 95,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $1,935,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,641 shares of company stock worth $1,481,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.16. 183,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,310. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

