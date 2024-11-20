Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $100.03 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $100,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.82. 385,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,215. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.02 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

