Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $187.69 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Cigna Group worth $187,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $319.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.46 and its 200-day moving average is $339.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

