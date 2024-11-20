Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 91,877 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,877 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $185,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 39.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 33,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 95.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 121,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.38. The company had a trading volume of 91,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,756. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 53.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

