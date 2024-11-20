Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Henry Schein worth $71,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,072,000 after purchasing an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $515,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.9 %

HSIC stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.42. 1,007,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,825. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

