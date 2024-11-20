QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $125.67 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 24,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.