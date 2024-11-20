Quest Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,155,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,248,000 after purchasing an additional 116,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rambus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,673,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Rambus by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Rambus by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rambus

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.