Quest Partners LLC Sells 5,274 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 179.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 1,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $533.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.